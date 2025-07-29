Next Article
Ramya files police complaint against Darshan's fans over online abuse
Actor Ramya has gone to the police after facing heavy online abuse and threats from fans of actor Darshan.
Things escalated when she posted updates about the Supreme Court hearing on Darshan's bail in the Renukaswamy murder case, pushing her to take legal action for her safety.
Shivrajkumar backs Ramya
Ramya's friend and former co-star Shivarajkumar publicly called out the abusive comments and said it's important to respect women. He backed her decision to go to the police, and Ramya thanked him and his wife Geetha for standing by her.
All this is happening while Darshan's bail is still being challenged in court.