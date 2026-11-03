Rana and Shetty reunite for 'Sanki' directed by Desai
Entertainment
Medha Rana is teaming up with Ahan Shetty again for Sanki, an action-packed romance directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.
The film is currently being shot in Bhopal, and the first look of Sanki drops soon.
Rana chose 'Sanki' for its script
Rana chose Sanki carefully after Border 2, drawn in by its script. She's been prepping hard with workshops over the last two months to nail her role.
With Desai (of Rustom and Mission Raniganj fame) aiming to blend action and romance, Rana and Shetty star in the film.