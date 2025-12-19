Rana Daggubati launches Loca Loka tequila in India

Rana Daggubati just dropped his own tequila brand, Loca Loka, teaming up with composer Anirudh Ravichander and entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi. The launch party in Delhi marked the brand's official entry into India.

What makes Loca Loka special? Loca Loka blends cultures—the name mixes Spanish for "crazy" and Sanskrit for "world."

Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico by third-generation distiller and head of production Willy Banuelos Ramirez, it uses 100% agave.

The lineup starts with a crisp Blanco (think: agave, citrus, floral) and a smooth Reposado aged in oak barrels for extra flavor.

Price & where to find it Bottles are priced between ₹4,950-₹5,050 in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, plus duty-free shops.

With plans to tap into India's growing tequila scene through premium venues and partnerships until 2026.