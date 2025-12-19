Next Article
Trimurti Films sues Dharma, Badshah for using 'Saat Samundar Paar' without permission
Entertainment
Trimurti Films has taken Dharma Productions, Namah Pictures, Saregama India Ltd, and rapper Badshah to court, claiming they used the famous "Saat Samundar Paar" beats from the 1992 film Vishwatma in their new movie teaser—without getting the producer's okay.
The track pops up in promos for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is set to release on December 25, 2025.
What Trimurti wants and what happens next
Trimurti says Saregama's old agreement only covered music distribution—not using or remixing the song in films.
They're asking for a ban on the song's use in any promos or the movie itself, plus ₹10 crore in damages.
The court has given all sides time to respond before the next hearing on December 22.