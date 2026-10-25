Rana Daggubati jokes he was 'kidnapped' for 'Yeh Jawaani...' cameo
What's the story
Actor Rana Daggubati recently revealed a funny behind-the-scenes story about his cameo in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Speaking at the IFP event at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, he said that his friendship with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji led to an unexpected appearance in the film. He humorously described the experience as being "kidnapped," adding that he hardly remembers filming the scene before rushing off to another set the next morning.
Cameo details
How the actor was 'kidnapped'
Daggubati said, "I am friends with Ranbir and Ayan. Some big star was supposed to play that, and that star said no. So these guys came to my hotel room where I was staying and shooting for some other film."
"They just kidnapped me and said you have to come to Udaipur tonight with us. They took me on the flight and shot that scene with me and came back."
Cameo scene
Here's how he described his cameo
The actor, who plays a character Naina meets at Aditi's wedding in the film, said he doesn't consider cameos to be the same as full-fledged roles.
"So I vaguely remember something happened in the night. I shot something, and I was back in the morning to another set. So I was like, something has happened," he laughed.
"Sorry, I just don't understand that sort of thing. That's as much as I can remember about cameos."
Film overview
Revisiting 'YJHD's plot and characters
In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika Padukone played Naina while Kapoor was seen as Bunny.
The film, directed by Mukerji, also featured Aditya Roy Kapur (Avi) and Kalki Koechlin (Aditi) in key roles.
The story revolved around four friends navigating love, career aspirations, travel adventures, and changing priorities.
Daggubati's cameo remains one of the biggest surprises in the movie.