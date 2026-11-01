Rana Daggubati to produce 'Scary Picture' starring Kangana Ranaut
What's the story
At the recently concluded HorrorCon India 2026 in New Delhi, actor-producer Rana Daggubati announced his next project. He will be producing a horror film titled Scary Picture, directed by Telugu filmmaker-actor Ravi Babu. The film will star Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Ranaut also confirmed the news on her Instagram account on Sunday.
Announcement details
Here's what Daggubati said about the film
During his speech at HorrorCon, Daggubati said, "So, it's a horror film. It's by a director called Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He's made multiple horror films in Telugu."
"And this is his first Hindi feature. The title is announced here first. It went to no Hindi press; this is the first time we're putting the intimation up."
Director's background
More about Babu and Ranaut's careers
Babu, son of late veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao, has been acting since 1998 and directing since 2002. He is known for his unconventional and experimental filmmaking style.
His last film as an actor was Coffee with a Killer in 2025, while he directed Razor this year.
His other directorial works are Aaviri, Amaravathi, and Anasuya, among others.
Ranaut, meanwhile, has been balancing her political career as an MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with her film career.
Actor's history
'Scary Picture' will mark Ranaut's return to Hindi horror genre
Ranaut, who last starred in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata this year, is also gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Blessed Be The Evil. She also has Circle and Queen 2 in the pipeline.
Interestingly, Scary Picture will mark her return to Hindi horror films after over a decade; her last was Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2009.
In 2023, she starred in the Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi 2.