Rana Daggubati to produce 'Scary Picture' starring Kangana Ranaut

Babu, son of late veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao, has been acting since 1998 and directing since 2002. He is known for his unconventional and experimental filmmaking style.

His last film as an actor was Coffee with a Killer in 2025, while he directed Razor this year.

His other directorial works are Aaviri, Amaravathi, and Anasuya, among others.

Ranaut, meanwhile, has been balancing her political career as an MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with her film career.