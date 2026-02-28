'Ranabaali' 1st look out on February 28: Makers

Release date, cast, crew of 'Ranabaali'

Ranabaali features Deverakonda as a bold freedom fighter and Mandanna as Jayamma, with Arnold Vosloo playing the villain.

The film's first look already racked up over 15 million views—fans are loving the intense visuals and Ajay-Atul's music.

This is the third time Vijay and Rashmika are teaming up after hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Mark your calendars: Ranabaali hits theaters worldwide on September 11, 2026.