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Home / News / Entertainment News / Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' sees major dip; nears ₹65cr in 7 days
Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' sees major dip; nears ₹65cr in 7 days
'Ranabaali' box office collection

Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' sees major dip; nears ₹65cr in 7 days

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 23, 2026
10:26 am
What's the story

The historical drama Ranabaali, starring real-life couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has reportedly raked in a total of ₹63.65cr in worldwide gross earnings after its first week in theaters. However, the film's Thursday earnings saw a significant drop of 42.7% from the previous day, earning just ₹3.15cr from 2,112 shows across India with an overall occupancy of 31%.

Box office drop

'Ranabaali' in numbers

The film's India gross collection has now reached ₹52.55cr, while overseas markets have contributed ₹11.1cr to its earnings.

The decline in India net earnings from Wednesday's ₹5.5cr to Thursday's ₹3.15cr indicates a slowdown in the film's theatrical performance after completing its opening week.

The first-week domestic net total stands at ₹45.2cr with an estimated 2,71,563 tickets sold on Day 7 alone, bringing the total ticket sales to 35,84,067.

Weekly performance

Daily breakdown of film's collection

Ranabaali opened with ₹9.25cr on its first Friday, October 16, from 2,515 shows and a 57% occupancy rate.

Saturday's collection dipped to ₹7.3cr across 2,292 shows with a 53% occupancy rate.

The film's earnings further dropped to ₹5.4cr on Monday before recovering slightly to ₹7.1cr on Tuesday from 2,237 shows at a 56% occupancy rate.

The daily haul started dropping after that.

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Film's backdrop

About the film

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876-1878 in the Rayalaseema region during British colonial rule.

The narrative follows a horseman who organizes resistance against colonial oppression while safeguarding his people during this catastrophic period in Indian history.

The film is getting mixed reviews.

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