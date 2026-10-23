Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' sees major dip; nears ₹65cr in 7 days

The film's India gross collection has now reached ₹52.55cr, while overseas markets have contributed ₹11.1cr to its earnings.

The decline in India net earnings from Wednesday's ₹5.5cr to Thursday's ₹3.15cr indicates a slowdown in the film's theatrical performance after completing its opening week.

The first-week domestic net total stands at ₹45.2cr with an estimated 2,71,563 tickets sold on Day 7 alone, bringing the total ticket sales to 35,84,067.