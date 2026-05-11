'Ranabaali' making video and poster released on Deverakonda's birthday
Entertainment
To celebrate Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, the makers of Ranabaali just dropped a making video and poster.
The film, set during British rule (1854-1878), stars Deverakonda as a fierce warrior and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife Jayamma.
The video shows Deverakonda going all out: training with horses, nailing high-speed riding, and prepping for epic battle scenes.
'Ranabaali' features Vosloo, Sankrityan praises Deverakonda
Director Rahul Sankrityan called Deverakonda a "rare" and "untamed spirit," clearly impressed by his dedication.
Inspired by lesser-known history, Ranabaali also features Arnold Vosloo in an important role.
With buzz around its grand visuals and the hit song O Mere Saajan (showcasing some sweet chemistry between the leads), the film is set to release on September 11, 2026.