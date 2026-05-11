'Ranabaali' making video and poster released on Deverakonda's birthday

'Ranabaali' features Vosloo, Sankrityan praises Deverakonda

Director Rahul Sankrityan called Deverakonda a "rare" and "untamed spirit," clearly impressed by his dedication.

Inspired by lesser-known history, Ranabaali also features Arnold Vosloo in an important role.

With buzz around its grand visuals and the hit song O Mere Saajan (showcasing some sweet chemistry between the leads), the film is set to release on September 11, 2026.