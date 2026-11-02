OTT: When, where to watch Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali'

Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release, Ranabaali has reportedly earned around ₹80 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film's box-office success was largely attributed to the on-screen chemistry between Deverakonda and Mandanna, who were seen together for the third time in this project.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it was also their first release after getting married.

The ensemble cast includes Eeshwari Rao, Lal, Vinod Sagar, Madhunandan, and Polimera Kishore Kumar.