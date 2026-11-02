OTT: When, where to watch Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali'
What's the story
The period action film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix. The film will reportedly be available in multiple languages from November 13. The streaming platform recently announced the release date on its social media account, although the post was later deleted. However, it was quickly saved by some users and is now going viral online.
Film's performance
'Ranabaali's box office collection and cast
Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release, Ranabaali has reportedly earned around ₹80 crore at the worldwide box office.
The film's box-office success was largely attributed to the on-screen chemistry between Deverakonda and Mandanna, who were seen together for the third time in this project.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it was also their first release after getting married.
The ensemble cast includes Eeshwari Rao, Lal, Vinod Sagar, Madhunandan, and Polimera Kishore Kumar.
Film details
'Ranabaali': Storyline and other key details
Ranabaali is inspired by India's colonial history during the 19th century and depicts resistance against British rule.
It also stars Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in a pivotal role.
The music was composed by the music duo Ajay-Atul, who also provided the background score.