'Ranabaali' pairs Deverakonda and Mandanna with Vosloo as villain
Ranabaali is gearing up for a big release, bringing together Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a period action drama.
Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo (from The Mummy) plays the main villain.
Director Rahul Sankrityan says the final showdown between Deverakonda and Vosloo is packed with "crazy drama and chemistry, definitely something to look forward to."
Sankrityan chose Vosloo for Hollywood presence
Vosloo's character is actually based on a real person, which made casting someone with strong Hollywood presence important.
Sankrityan chose Vosloo because his performance in The Mummy still stands out for many Indian fans.
During his nearly six-month stay in India for the shoot, most of which took place in Hyderabad, Vosloo praised Indian cinema's creativity and was impressed by how films like RRR are making waves globally.
Ranabaali hits theaters September 11, 2026.