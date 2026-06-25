'Ranabaali' pairs Deverakonda and Mandanna with Vosloo as villain

Sankrityan chose Vosloo for Hollywood presence

Vosloo's character is actually based on a real person, which made casting someone with strong Hollywood presence important.

Sankrityan chose Vosloo because his performance in The Mummy still stands out for many Indian fans.

During his nearly six-month stay in India for the shoot, most of which took place in Hyderabad, Vosloo praised Indian cinema's creativity and was impressed by how films like RRR are making waves globally.

Ranabaali hits theaters September 11, 2026.