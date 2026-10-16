'Ranabaali' set for Netflix after theatrical run in 5 languages
Entertainment
Ranabaali, the new historical drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is expected to arrive on Netflix after its theatrical run.
While the exact streaming date isn't out yet, it is expected to be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, so no worries about missing out if you prefer a different language.
'Ranabaali' Madras famine drama stars Deverakonda-Mandanna
Set during the 19th-century Madras Famine, Ranabaali follows a warrior (Deverakonda) who stands up against British rule.
Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma, bringing extra heart to the film.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it hit theaters on October 16.
If you're into powerful stories from history with a strong cast, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.