Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's 'Ranabaali' heads to Netflix
What's the story
The period action drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to premiere on Netflix. The film will arrive on the streaming platform on November 13. It will be available in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Film details
More about 'Ranabaali'
Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set in the British colonial era of 19th-century India.
The film features Deverakonda as a rebel fighting against colonial oppression and Mandanna as Jayamma.
Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo also plays a significant role.
This project marks the third collaboration between Deverakonda and Mandanna after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.
Streaming strategy
Meet the makers of the period drama
With its upcoming digital release, Ranabaali is set to reach a wider audience who may have missed its theatrical run.
The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and features music by Ajay-Atul.
The cinematography is by Nirav Shah and Jishnu Bhattacharjee, while Karthika Srinivas handled the editing.