'Ranabaali': Vijay-Rashmika's period drama set for September release
Entertainment
The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's new film, Ranabaali, released a poster and a small glimpse for the movie.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie's release date has not been stated or verified.
This is the couple's third time sharing the screen after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.
Teaser, poster received tremendous response online
The teaser dives into 19th-century colonial India, with Vijay as Ranabaali and Rashmika as Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the villainous Sir Theodore Hector.
Fans are buzzing—over 15 million views already—and with music by Ajay-Atul plus visuals from Nirav Shah, expectations are high.
The hype is only growing ahead of their Hyderabad reception (date unverified).