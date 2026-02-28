'Ranabaali': Vijay-Rashmika's period drama set for September release Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's new film, Ranabaali, released a poster and a small glimpse for the movie.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie's release date has not been stated or verified.

This is the couple's third time sharing the screen after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.