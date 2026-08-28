Ranaut and Ramdev reconcile on Raksha Bandhan after media clash

Kangana Ranaut and yoga guru Baba Ramdev have put their recent feud behind them, choosing Raksha Bandhan to make peace.

Their clash started when Ramdev criticized Ranaut's comments about Gen Z protesters, calling the youth "generation gutter" is a sign of a corrupted mind, which led to some heated back-and-forth in the media.

On Raksha Bandhan (in August 2026), though, Ramdev suggested it was time for samvaad (dialogue) over vivaad (conflict).