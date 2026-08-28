Ranaut and Ramdev reconcile on Raksha Bandhan after media clash
Kangana Ranaut and yoga guru Baba Ramdev have put their recent feud behind them, choosing Raksha Bandhan to make peace.
Their clash started when Ramdev criticized Ranaut's comments about Gen Z protesters, calling the youth "generation gutter" is a sign of a corrupted mind, which led to some heated back-and-forth in the media.
On Raksha Bandhan (in August 2026), though, Ramdev suggested it was time for samvaad (dialogue) over vivaad (conflict).
Ranaut accepts sweets, thanks Ramdev
Ramdev sent Ranaut sweets saying he wanted to end the vivaad with samvaad.
Ranaut responded warmly on Instagram, thanking her "Aaj Rakshabandhan ke din main unki mithai aur bade bhai ka prem dono swikaar karti hoon." and wishing him a long life.
The exchange captured the real vibe of Raksha Bandhan, letting go of grudges and focusing on unity.