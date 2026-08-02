Ranaut and Roshan feud reignites after Instagram apology claim
Entertainment
The Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan drama is back in the spotlight.
It started when a viral Instagram post claimed, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan."
Hrithik responded by urging people to stick to verified facts, which quickly got linked to his old feud with Kangana.
Ranaut accuses Roshan of encouraging trolling
Kangana fired back on Instagram, accusing Hrithik of encouraging online trolling against her.
She also asked him to speak out against harassment in his name and not embarrass his partner, Saba Azad.
Meanwhile, rumors spread that Hrithik liked a meme mocking Kangana, adding more fuel to the ongoing debate.