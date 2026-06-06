Ranaut calls 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' a tribute at Bhubaneswar screening
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut's new film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, had a special screening in Bhubaneswar with Odisha chief minister and deputy chief minister in attendance.
Ranaut described the movie as a heartfelt tribute to everyday heroes who help shape India's future.
Ranaut seeks tax-free 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'
The film's title comes from Prime Minister Modi's 2025 speech, where he called workers Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, a phrase that really clicked with Ranaut and her team.
She also said she had requested the government make the film tax-free, saying it's dedicated to those quietly building India behind the scenes.