Ranaut links Singh singled out to 'Dhurandhar' and Pakistan sympathy
Kangana Ranaut, while promoting her new movie Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, weighed in on the buzz about Ranveer Singh being singled out in Bollywood.
She linked it to his latest film Dhurandhar, saying it breaks away from typical Bollywood stories and tackles sensitive topics head-on.
In a chat with News18, she also pointed out how many films have made audiences sympathize with Pakistan.
Ranaut: 'Dhurandhar' unsettles viewers' Pakistan sympathy
Ranaut shared that most films taught us to sympathize with or admire Pakistan, but Dhurandhar takes a different approach by showing a less flattering side.
She feels this honest portrayal makes some viewers uncomfortable and prompts them to rethink what's been shown before.
'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' releases June 12
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia and starring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey alongside Ranaut, hit theaters today (June 12).
The movie highlights the courage of Cama Hospital nurses during the November 26 Mumbai attacks.