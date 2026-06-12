Ranaut links Singh singled out to 'Dhurandhar' and Pakistan sympathy Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Kangana Ranaut, while promoting her new movie Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, weighed in on the buzz about Ranveer Singh being singled out in Bollywood.

She linked it to his latest film Dhurandhar, saying it breaks away from typical Bollywood stories and tackles sensitive topics head-on.

In a chat with News18, she also pointed out how many films have made audiences sympathize with Pakistan.