Ranaut posts Instagram Friendship Day wish after 'Generation Gutter' backlash
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut hopped onto Instagram to wish "my Gen-z friends" a Happy Friendship Day.
This friendly gesture comes just days after she faced heavy backlash for calling some CJP protesters "Generation Gutter" and criticizing their behavior in viral videos.
Ranaut shares 'freedom needs accountability'
After being called out online (even by Sonu Sood), Kangana reflected on a gym chat with two Gen Z women about balancing freedom and accountability in the digital age.
She shared, "they agreed that freedom needs accountability," ending her post with warm wishes, an apparent attempt to bridge the generational divide.