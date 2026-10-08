Ranaut seeks Delhi High Court relief over obscene AI content
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut has gone to the Delhi High Court, asking for help to get rid of AI-generated and obscene content about her that is spreading online.
The court has already issued summons, and a temporary order could be on the way soon.
She's raising concerns about sexual and pornographic graphic content, fake news, and AI-generated content wrongly attributing statements to her.
Other celebrities seek court action
Ranaut isn't alone: other stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Salman Khan have also turned to the courts after facing unauthorized use of their personality and publicity rights.
These cases show just how much digital exploitation is becoming a problem for public figures in the age of AI.