Ranaut shares 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' nurse poster, film June 12

Tapadia directs Cama and Albless film

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the movie is based on the true story of hospital staff at Cama and Albless Hospital during the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks. They protected hundreds of patients under extreme danger.

Ranaut calls it a tribute to "an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity."

The cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Zahid Khan.