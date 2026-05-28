Ranaut shares 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' nurse poster, film June 12
Kangana Ranaut just shared the first glimpse of her new film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, which arrives in theaters on June 12, 2026.
The motion poster features her as a nurse, bruised but determined, walking through fire to help a patient, capturing a vibe of resilience and grit.
Tapadia directs Cama and Albless film
Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the movie is based on the true story of hospital staff at Cama and Albless Hospital during the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks. They protected hundreds of patients under extreme danger.
Ranaut calls it a tribute to "an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity."
The cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Zahid Khan.
Ranaut praises unseen heroes in post
Bharat Bhagya Vidhata will release alongside Main Vaapas Aaunga and Governor: The Silent Saviour on June 12.
Ranaut's post summed up the spirit: Kuch khaas karke, aam hi kehlaate. Woh dikhte toh hain, par nazar nahi aate.. #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata #TheUnseenHeroes.