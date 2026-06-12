Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' opens at 76L with 11% seats
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut's new film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, didn't make much noise on opening day, earning just ₹76 lakh across India with only 11% of seats filled, even after 2,181 shows.
Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the movie hit theaters today (June 12) and shines a light on real-life medical heroes from the 2008 Cama Hospital attack.
'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' trails 'Emergency' 'Tejas'
This opening is much lower than Kangana's recent releases like Emergency (₹2.5 crore) and Tejas (₹1.25 crore), and even falls short compared to other 26/11-inspired movies like Major.
Co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film features Esha Dey, Girija Oak, and Smita Tambe alongside a heartfelt tribute to nurse Anjali Kulthe.
The weekend numbers will show if it can pick up some momentum.