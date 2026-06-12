Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' opens at 76L with 11% seats

'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' trails 'Emergency' 'Tejas'

This opening is much lower than Kangana's recent releases like Emergency (₹2.5 crore) and Tejas (₹1.25 crore), and even falls short compared to other 26/11-inspired movies like Major.

Co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film features Esha Dey, Girija Oak, and Smita Tambe alongside a heartfelt tribute to nurse Anjali Kulthe.

The weekend numbers will show if it can pick up some momentum.