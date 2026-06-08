Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' opens June 12, ZEE5 45-60 days

Ranaut plays nurse honoring Cama staff

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the movie honors the courage of Cama Hospital staff who saved over 400 lives during the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks.

Kangana plays a nurse and hopes viewers appreciate healthcare workers a bit more after watching.

As she puts it, "Nurses do a lot of important work, from cleaning patients to ensuring the hospital functions smoothly. If our perspective changes because of this film, even for a few minutes, it will be meaningful."