Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' opens June 12, ZEE5 45-60 days
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut's new film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.
After its big-screen debut, you can catch it on ZEE5, most likely within 45 to 60 days, though the exact streaming date isn't out yet.
Ranaut plays nurse honoring Cama staff
Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the movie honors the courage of Cama Hospital staff who saved over 400 lives during the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks.
Kangana plays a nurse and hopes viewers appreciate healthcare workers a bit more after watching.
As she puts it, "Nurses do a lot of important work, from cleaning patients to ensuring the hospital functions smoothly. If our perspective changes because of this film, even for a few minutes, it will be meaningful."