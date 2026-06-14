Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' posts 45% jump to 1.45cr
Kangana Ranaut's new film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is seeing a solid boost, earning ₹1.45 crore on its second day, which is a 45% jump from day one.
That brings its two-day total to ₹2.45 crore net and ₹2.93 crore gross, thanks to more people showing up for evening screenings.
Haryana declares 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' tax-free
The movie got extra attention after Haryana's Chief Minister made it tax-free, saying "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties."
Ranaut thanked him for helping make the film more available in Haryana.
Directed by Manoj Tapadia and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of medical professionals' sacrifices during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.