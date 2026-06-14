Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' posts 45% jump to 1.45cr

Haryana declares 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' tax-free

The movie got extra attention after Haryana's Chief Minister made it tax-free, saying "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties."

Ranaut thanked him for helping make the film more available in Haryana.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of medical professionals' sacrifices during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.