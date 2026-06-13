Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' premiered and spotlights nurses' 26/11 courage
Entertainment
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut, just premiered with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in attendance.
The film stands out for spotlighting the real-life courage of nurses and hospital staff during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, moving away from the usual action-hero focus to celebrate those who quietly saved lives.
Gadkari recalls Cama nurses' bravery
Gadkari shared how he was in Mumbai when the attacks took place and was deeply moved by Cama Hospital nurses risking everything for others. He hopes their story will inspire new audiences to serve with heart.
Kangana plays a nurse whose bravery reflects these unsung heroes, and she mentioned that even the film's title is a nod to PM Modi's words honoring everyday workers across India.