Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' premiered and spotlights nurses' 26/11 courage

Gadkari recalls Cama nurses' bravery

Gadkari shared how he was in Mumbai when the attacks took place and was deeply moved by Cama Hospital nurses risking everything for others. He hopes their story will inspire new audiences to serve with heart.

Kangana plays a nurse whose bravery reflects these unsung heroes, and she mentioned that even the film's title is a nod to PM Modi's words honoring everyday workers across India.