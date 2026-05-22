Ranaut's mangalsutra in viral video is costume for 'Queen 2'
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut wearing a mangalsutra in a viral video got fans buzzing about whether she's tied the knot.
Turns out, the jewelry is just for her role in Queen 2, which she has started shooting for.
The original Queen saw Kangana as Rani Mehra, a character whose marriage falls apart.
Bahl confirms 'Queen 2' in works
Director Vikas Bahl has confirmed that Queen 2 is in the works: "We have been working on Queen 2 for a while now and finally we have something concrete."
While plot details are still under wraps, excitement is high, especially since the first film was a surprise hit with its empowering story and standout performances.