How Ranbir, Akshay, Kartik helped an ailing veteran actor
What's the story
Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, who is best known for his iconic role as Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, was hospitalized last year due to severe sepsis. His wife Suhas Dalvi revealed to Bollyspice, "When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills...many from the film industry came forward to help financially." "I can't immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar were among the first to help."
Health crisis
Health crisis: Dalvi was shifted to ICU
Dalvi (87) was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on October 7, 2025, where he remained until November 7.
His condition worsened due to sepsis, a severe blood infection that severely affected his joints and mobility.
The actor was then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further treatment.
Donation
Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust donated ₹11 lakh in December
As per reports, Dalvi's hospital bill had already crossed ₹10L, and doctors estimated it could go up to around ₹15L.
To help cover his treatment costs, the Bombay High Court allowed the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust to donate ₹11 lakh in December 2025, ensuring he received the necessary medical care.