Ranbir Kapoor asks paparazzi if they've watched 'Saiyaara'

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai asking paparazzi if they'd watched Saiyaara, showing his support for Mohit Suri's latest musical romance. The film stars fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and dropped on July 18.

Box office: 'Saiyaara' is biggest Indian romantic hit Just 11 days in, Saiyaara has already pulled in over ₹404 crore worldwide—making it the biggest Indian romantic hit in history.

Alia Bhatt caught 'Saiyaara' in theaters Alia Bhatt caught Saiyaara in theaters and cheered on the debut leads, even nudging Ranbir to check it out.

The film marks a huge milestone for both Panday and Padda as newcomers.