Ranbir Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' a 'smashing hit' Entertainment Feb 14, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor just gave a big shoutout to Ranveer Singh's new film Dhurandhar, calling it a "smashing hit" during an Instagram Live.

He said, "Absolutely loved that film. The entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies."