Ranbir Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' a 'smashing hit'
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor just gave a big shoutout to Ranveer Singh's new film Dhurandhar, calling it a "smashing hit" during an Instagram Live.
He said, "Absolutely loved that film. The entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies."
This is what happens in 'Dhurandhar'
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows Singh as an Indian spy on a risky mission inside Pakistan's Lyari mafia.
Inspired by true events, the movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
If you're already a fan, there's more coming—Dhurandhar 2 drops March 19.
Their friendship and mutual support
Kapoor and Singh have backed each other's work and have shared feedback on their films.
Director Karan Johar has even said there's "no ego" between them—just genuine support and friendship.