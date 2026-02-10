LOADING...
'Dhoom 4' is not happening anytime soon

Ranbir Kapoor isn't confirmed for 'Dhoom 4' yet

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 10, 2026
04:45 pm
What's the story

For years, there have been speculations about Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor playing the primary antagonist in Yash Raj Films's Dhoom 4. However, a new report by Bollywood Hungama has dismissed these rumors, stating that Kapoor is merely an "idea" for now. The source close to the project revealed that YRF doesn't even have a locked script for Dhoom 4 yet.

Script status

YRF has rejected over 9 drafts of 'Dhoom 4' script

The source said, "YRF doesn't have a script for Dhoom 4. They have been brainstorming over it for 13 years, ever since Dhoom 3 was released." "Aditya Chopra has rejected over nine drafts of the script." "He isn't venturing into his banner's most prestigious franchise until absolutely certain about the script...Not after War 2 and Mardaani 3."

Actor's focus

Meanwhile, here's what Kapoor is up to

Kapoor's involvement in Dhoom 4 is entirely dependent on the script. The source added, "Right now he's focusing entirely on Sanjay Bhansali's Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana." "His last experience with Yash Raj, Shamshera, was a colossal disaster. He will only tread with utmost caution on that front."

Franchise history

About the 'Dhoom' franchise

The Dhoom franchise began with Dhoom in 2004, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen, and Esha Deol. John Abraham played the main antagonist in this installment. It was then followed by Dhoom 2 (2006) with Hrithik Roshan as the antagonist and Aamir Khan playing twin antagonists in Dhoom 3 (2013). All three films have been major hits.

