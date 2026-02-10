Ranbir Kapoor isn't confirmed for 'Dhoom 4' yet

For years, there have been speculations about Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor playing the primary antagonist in Yash Raj Films 's Dhoom 4. However, a new report by Bollywood Hungama has dismissed these rumors, stating that Kapoor is merely an "idea" for now. The source close to the project revealed that YRF doesn't even have a locked script for Dhoom 4 yet.

Script status YRF has rejected over 9 drafts of 'Dhoom 4' script The source said, "YRF doesn't have a script for Dhoom 4. They have been brainstorming over it for 13 years, ever since Dhoom 3 was released." "Aditya Chopra has rejected over nine drafts of the script." "He isn't venturing into his banner's most prestigious franchise until absolutely certain about the script...Not after War 2 and Mardaani 3."

Actor's focus Meanwhile, here's what Kapoor is up to Kapoor's involvement in Dhoom 4 is entirely dependent on the script. The source added, "Right now he's focusing entirely on Sanjay Bhansali's Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana." "His last experience with Yash Raj, Shamshera, was a colossal disaster. He will only tread with utmost caution on that front."

