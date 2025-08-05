Ranbir Kapoor invests in logistics startup Prozo—here's why

Started by Dr. Ashvini Jakhar, Prozo runs 42 smart warehouses across India, reaching over 24,000 pin codes and powering logistics for brands like PhonePe , Beardo, Neemans, and Snitch. Their tech tools—ProWMS, ProShip, and Control Tower—give brands real-time tracking and smooth operations across B2B, D2C, and marketplaces.

Prozo is already backed by marquee investors

Prozo is looking to expand into more cities, boost automation with predictive analytics, and offer tailored solutions for MSMEs and quick commerce players.

With a ₹250 crore annual revenue run-rate and $20 million already raised from investors like Sixth Sense Ventures and JAFCO Asia, they're scaling up fast.

Kapoor called out Prozo's focus on "speed, consistency, adaptability," while Jakhar said having Kapoor's creative support means a lot as they grow.