Box office: 'Mahavatar Narasimha' hits ₹100cr, becomes India's highest-grossing animated film

'Mahavatar Narasimha' is part of a planned 7-movie franchise

This isn't just a big win for one movie—it's a milestone for Indian animation, which often gets labeled as "just for kids."

By the fourth day of its second week, Mahavatar Narasimha had already beaten its first-week earnings with ₹54.25 crore.

The film is part of a planned seven-movie franchise hoping to change how animation is seen in India and open doors for more stories like this on the big screen.