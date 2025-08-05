Next Article
Box office: 'Mahavatar Narasimha' hits ₹100cr, becomes India's highest-grossing animated film
Mahavatar Narasimha just made box office history—it's the first Indian animated movie to cross ₹100 crore, hitting ₹102.25 crore in only 11 days.
It kept the momentum going with another ₹7.25 crore on its second Monday, even overtaking Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to become India's highest-grossing animated film.
'Mahavatar Narasimha' is part of a planned 7-movie franchise
This isn't just a big win for one movie—it's a milestone for Indian animation, which often gets labeled as "just for kids."
By the fourth day of its second week, Mahavatar Narasimha had already beaten its first-week earnings with ₹54.25 crore.
The film is part of a planned seven-movie franchise hoping to change how animation is seen in India and open doors for more stories like this on the big screen.