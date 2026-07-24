'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor praises Yash for bringing Ravana 'alive'
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor recently lauded his co-star Yash for his portrayal of Ravana in the upcoming mythological film Ramayana. Speaking at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, he emphasized Yash's screen presence and authority in the role. "He's played it with so much of swag, with so much of aura, with so much of honesty, that he's really made Ravan come alive," Kapoor said.
Shooting schedule
Kapoor and Yash have not shot scenes together
Kapoor revealed that he and Yash have not yet shot their major scenes together, as the climactic battle between Rama and Ravana happens later in the film.
"Ram and Ravan really meet at the end of the film. Maybe a meeting in the middle, but we haven't shot that yet."
Despite this, Kapoor confessed, "I've been a big fan of his work."
Role selection
'I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura'
Kapoor expressed his belief that Yash was the perfect choice for the role of Ravana.
He said, "I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura, with his stardom, with his outlook, to play this role."
The film is currently in production and will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.
Trailer delay
Trailer of 'Ramayana' delayed
The much-anticipated trailer for Ramayana was originally set to be released on Friday.
However, producer Namit Malhotra announced a delay and revealed that Sony Pictures has come on board as the global distributor for the film.
In an Instagram post, he wrote: "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana."
Now the trailer will come out on Saturday.
Career progression
Yash's next film comes out before 'Ramayana'
Before Ramayana, Yash will be seen in Geetu Mohandas's period gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
He plays a double role in the film, which he has also co-written and co-produced.
The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 26, 2026, and features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.