Ranbir confirms 'Love & War' will now release after 'Ramayana'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently confirmed that his upcoming film Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali , has been postponed. The announcement was made during an Instagram Live session on Saturday, where he also discussed his other projects and their timelines. Kapoor revealed that Ramayana will be his next release, followed by Love & War, which was earlier expected to hit theaters in August this year.

Project timelines 'Animal Park' to go on floors mid-2027 Kapoor explained that while some actors finish films in a few months, his projects usually take longer due to their scale. He expressed hope that all his upcoming films would be worth the wait for fans. He also mentioned that Brahmastra 2 will start sooner than expected, and Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal Park is also on the cards, which will likely begin filming mid-next year.

Sequel discussions Kapoor open to returning for 'Rockstar 2' Kapoor also responded to fan requests for sequels to his classic films Tamasha, Rockstar, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He expressed willingness to return for Rockstar 2 if director Imtiaz Ali can come up with a script for Jordan. However, he noted that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had a beautiful ending but hinted at another film in the same genre in the future.

