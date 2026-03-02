Ranbir Kapoor shaves mustache, sparks 'Ramayana' buzz Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor just surprised everyone by showing up clean-shaven at an Indian Super Gaming League event, dropping the mustache he'd kept until recently for Love & War.

He joked with paparazzi, "Camera mooh ke andar daal raha hai, pagal," as they crowded around him.

The fresh look has been linked to his prep to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1.