Ranbir Kapoor shaves mustache, sparks 'Ramayana' buzz
Ranbir Kapoor just surprised everyone by showing up clean-shaven at an Indian Super Gaming League event, dropping the mustache he'd kept until recently for Love & War.
He joked with paparazzi, "Camera mooh ke andar daal raha hai, pagal," as they crowded around him.
The fresh look has been linked to his prep to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1.
Fans are loving his new look
Ranbir's sharp outfit and new look instantly got fans buzzing online.
The makeover has sparked even more curiosity about what his next big role will bring.
Meanwhile, on 'Ramayana'
Love & War, where Ranbir plays an Air Force officer alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is almost wrapped up with a massive ₹350cr budget.
Now, all eyes are on Ramayana: Part 1—(release date not mentioned in source)—with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.