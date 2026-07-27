Ranbir Kapoor denies being part of 'Dhoom 4'
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor has finally quashed years of speculation about his involvement in Dhoom 4. While promoting Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, the actor revealed that his upcoming projects are limited to Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. He didn't mention Animal Park, the sequel to his hit 2023 film Animal, either.
Project clarification
Here's what happened at Comic-Con
Kapoor, who was in San Diego with Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and co-star Yash, dismissed rumors of his involvement in Dhoom 4.
In a video shared by the Review Nation YouTube channel, the host said Yash would be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups apart from Ramayana and claimed Kapoor would headline Dhoom 4.
The actor quickly corrected this statement.
Film details
Kapoor spoke about 'Love & War'
Kapoor clarified, "No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War, which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on 24th of January next year."
Notably, the makers have officially announced January 21 as the release date for Love & War.
Rumor history
Speculation about 'Dhoom 4' for years
Speculation about Kapoor leading Dhoom 4 has been around for years.
In 2025, a source told India Today, "Kapoor will need to have a different look for Dhoom 4, and before starting that, he will wrap up his two existing projects."
The speculation intensified after celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared photographs of Kapoor's new look.
However, Yash Raj Films hasn't officially announced anything yet.
Franchise journey
Recap of 'Dhoom' franchise
The Dhoom franchise began in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan as ACP Jai Dixit, Uday Chopra as Ali, and John Abraham as the antagonist Kabir Sharma.
Its 2006 sequel Dhoom 2 introduced Hrithik Roshan as master thief Aryan Singhania and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sunheri.
The third installment, Dhoom 3, released in 2013 with Aamir Khan in a dual role alongside Katrina Kaif.