Ranbir Kapoor denies being part of 'Dhoom 4'

Kapoor, who was in San Diego with Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and co-star Yash, dismissed rumors of his involvement in Dhoom 4.

In a video shared by the Review Nation YouTube channel, the host said Yash would be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups apart from Ramayana and claimed Kapoor would headline Dhoom 4.

The actor quickly corrected this statement.