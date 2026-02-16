Ranbir Kapoor shuts down 'YJHD 2' hopes Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor just shut down hopes for a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2.

On Instagram Live, he shared, "Lot of you guys want part 2 but there's so many new movies, new directors, and new ideas to work with. I think Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had the perfect end. So I don't think it warrants a part 2."