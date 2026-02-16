Ranbir Kapoor shuts down 'YJHD 2' hopes
Ranbir Kapoor just shut down hopes for a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2.
On Instagram Live, he shared, "Lot of you guys want part 2 but there's so many new movies, new directors, and new ideas to work with. I think Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had the perfect end. So I don't think it warrants a part 2."
Why the original film is so beloved
The original film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin alongside Ranbir, has become a favorite for its take on friendship and love.
Its popularity keeps fans dreaming about what Bunny, Naina and the gang would be up to now.
Ranbir's previous thoughts on a sequel
Previously, Ranbir said he thought a sequel could be great and revealed Mukerji had discussed ideas for where the characters might be years later.
But with other projects taking priority (like Brahmastra), it looks like that chapter is officially closed—for now.