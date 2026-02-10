Ranbir-Rishi Kapoor had a 'glass wall' between them?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently reflected on his relationship with his three-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor. Speaking at an event where he was announced as the brand ambassador for a legacy jewelry brand, Kapoor described fatherhood as "life-changing." He also spoke about wanting to be more of a friend to his daughter than he felt he could be with his late father and superstar Rishi Kapoor .

Parenting approach 'With my child I want to break that glass wall' Kapoor said, "My father's relationship with me was, there was a little bit of distance, it was not like friendship." "That's how that generation was." He described this distance as "a glass wall" and added, "With my child I want to break that glass wall, I want to be a friend to her, give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants."

Legacy insights Kapoor's take on living up to the family legacy Kapoor also shared his thoughts on the pressure of living up to the Kapoor legacy. He said he never felt pressured but rather a sense of responsibility. "I have been given this thing on a platter, you know." "There are 10,000-million talented artists who are waiting to get that opportunity, and the fact that I'm getting this opportunity so easy, I cannot take it for granted."

