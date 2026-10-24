Randhawa stages comeback with robots in 'The Sirra Era' concert
Entertainment
Guru Randhawa is making his stage comeback after three years, and this time he's bringing robots along.
His upcoming concert, The Sirra Era Live in Concert, hits New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 12 and promises a fresh mix of music and tech, thanks to a collaboration with Saregama Live, Warner Music, and RTHYMS.
Randhawa teams with international tech experts
Randhawa has teamed up with international tech experts to have robots dance in sync with him and even interact with the crowd.
The night will celebrate his 13-year journey and include fan favorites like "Lahore" and "Suit Suit."
Tickets drop on BookMyShow next week if you want in on this futuristic concert experience!