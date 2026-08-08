Randhawa video 'Fine Shyt' criticized for sexist workplace depiction
Entertainment
Guru Randhawa's latest music video, "Fine Shyt," is catching heat for showing women office workers doing provocative dances around him in a corporate setting.
Some viewers feel it pushes sexist stereotypes, even though the video opens with a disclaimer saying it's all fictional and not meant to be copied at work.
Online debate over 'Fine shyt' choreography
The video has sparked a lively debate online. One Instagram user @sohasyap called out the creative team for making women dance for a male boss, saying responsibility lies with the artist and director, not the performers.
While some commenters argue it just follows global music trends, others say it's time to move past these old workplace cliches.
The choreography and music have also been mocked online.