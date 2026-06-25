Randi Naughton pauses podcast after daughter's bile duct cancer diagnosis

Allex Matuszek receiving care at Siteman

Allex is getting care at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, with support from doctors at Mayo Clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Bile duct cancer usually affects people over 50, so her case is unusual.

Randi shared how proud she is of Allex's strength and said baby Crue (Allex's six-month-old son) gives her extra motivation to keep going.

The family has been touched by all the love and support from their community and is determined to get Allex the best care possible.