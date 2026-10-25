Rane builds distinct physiques for 'Force 3' and 'Police Company'

Rane's workouts are tailored to each character, focusing not just on looks but also on how his characters move and carry themselves.

As he puts it, "The intention in both the films was to look capable of the action, not merely dressed for it."

"We kept in mind that emotionally I have to dive into two different larger-than-life people, but physically, how does he walk and occupy space?"

His dedication to getting every detail right shows real commitment, and fans can expect some impressive transformations on screen.