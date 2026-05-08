Rane trains intensely for 'Force 3' with Newton inspired routine

Rane requests on-site training

To avoid spending over five hours commuting daily to Mumbai, Rane requested on-site training so he can stay action-ready for the film's demanding scenes.

He recently gave fans a peek at his daily routine: workouts, breakfast, and catching some sun outside his caravan.

Force 3 is currently filming with John Abraham and Tanya Maniktala; the franchise is known for its high-energy action since it began in 2011.