Rane trains intensely for 'Force 3' with Newton inspired routine
Entertainment
Harshvardhan Rane is putting in serious work for Force 3, set to release on May 19, 2027.
Training at a remote spot, he's shared clips of his workout routine: think exercises inspired by Newton's Second Law ("F = m x a") and focused on building strength in his biceps, shoulders, triceps, and back.
Rane requests on-site training
To avoid spending over five hours commuting daily to Mumbai, Rane requested on-site training so he can stay action-ready for the film's demanding scenes.
He recently gave fans a peek at his daily routine: workouts, breakfast, and catching some sun outside his caravan.
Force 3 is currently filming with John Abraham and Tanya Maniktala; the franchise is known for its high-energy action since it began in 2011.