Ranganath defends Kapoor and urges systemic critique over 'Peddi' scenes
Entertainment
Ashika Ranganath is standing up for Janhvi Kapoor after the Telugu film Peddi landed in controversy over some scenes viewers didn't like.
Instead of blaming one actor, Ranganath urged everyone to look at bigger industry issues and called for thoughtful criticism to help cinema grow.
Sana says 'Peddi' feedback taken seriously
On Instagram, Ranganath shared that she criticized the system rather than targeting individual actors, adding she respects Janhvi and values constructive feedback.
Peddi's director Buchi Babu Sana also responded, saying films should connect with audiences, not make them uncomfortable, and said the feedback is being taken seriously.