Ranganathan and Shetty's 'LIK: Love Insurance Kompany' Day13 nets 72L
Entertainment
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany, the sci-fi rom-com starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is still pulling crowds.
On Day 13, the film saw a 7.5% bump in collections, earning ₹72 lakh in a single day and bringing its India total to an impressive ₹39.59 crore.
'LIK' overseas 11cr Tamil/Telugu 18% occupancy
The movie isn't just popular at home; it's made over ₹11 crore overseas too.
Both Tamil and Telugu versions are holding steady with about 18% occupancy rates, showing fans are sticking around for this film.