Ranganathan launches PR show, 'PRS1' co-directed by his 6 ex-assistants
Entertainment
Actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan just launched his own production house, PR Show, and kicked things off by announcing its first film, PRS1.
What's cool? Instead of one director, six of his former assistant directors, now known as The Alpha Unit, will be co-directing the movie together.
Baiju leads 'PRS1' with Abhyankkar music
PRS1 stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead and features Ashwath Marimuthu (switching from directing to acting), along with Sivaji Sontineni, Swasika, Lizzie Antony, and newcomer Anamika Mahi.
The music is by Sai Abhyankkar, who dropped the launch song Aane Wala Star.
While details are under wraps, buzz is that it's a woman-led action entertainer with a solid technical team backing it up.