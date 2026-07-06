Ranganathan launches PR show, 'PRS1' co-directed by his 6 ex-assistants Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

Actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan just launched his own production house, PR Show, and kicked things off by announcing its first film, PRS1.

What's cool? Instead of one director, six of his former assistant directors, now known as The Alpha Unit, will be co-directing the movie together.