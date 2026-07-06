Ranganathan launches PR show, unveils 'PRS01' with promo song
Entertainment
Pradeep Ranganathan just launched his own production house, PR Show, and kicked things off with a new film called PRS01.
The announcement came with a video and a catchy promo song, Aane Wala Star.
The project's fresh concept and playful style are already getting Tamil cinema fans excited.
Six member Alpha unit directs 'PRS01'
PRS01 is written and produced by Ranganathan but directed by the six-member Alpha Unit team: Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar, and Ilamparithi.
The cast features Mamitha Baiju in the lead with Ashwath Marimuthu, Swasika, newcomer Anamika Mahi, and Telugu actor Sivaji Sontineni.
Music comes from Sai Abhyankkar (who worked on Dude).
And just to clear things up: Aane Wala Star is only the promo song, not the movie's title!