Ranganathan launches PR show, unveils 'PRS01' with promo song

Six member Alpha unit directs 'PRS01'

PRS01 is written and produced by Ranganathan but directed by the six-member Alpha Unit team: Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar, and Ilamparithi.

The cast features Mamitha Baiju in the lead with Ashwath Marimuthu, Swasika, newcomer Anamika Mahi, and Telugu actor Sivaji Sontineni.

Music comes from Sai Abhyankkar (who worked on Dude).

And just to clear things up: Aane Wala Star is only the promo song, not the movie's title!