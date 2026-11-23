Ranganathan questioned over alleged social media remarks about Arjun's daughter
Actor "Bayilvan" Ranganathan has landed in legal trouble after reportedly making hurtful comments about Aishwarya, the eldest daughter of actor Arjun, on social media.
The Central Crime Branch stepped in after Arjun filed a complaint, and Ranganathan is now being questioned by the Cybercrime Wing in Vepery.
Police probe harassment under IT laws
Police are looking into whether Ranganathan and another person were behind the online posts, especially since things escalated after Arjun's younger daughter Anjana's wedding.
The investigation covers harassment of women and IT laws, with officers gathering evidence to figure out what really happened and what steps to take next.