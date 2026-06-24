Rani buys her 1st Mumbai home, posts griha pravesh photos Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Manisha Rani, known from Bigg Boss OTT two and as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, just bought her very first house in Mumbai.

She shared the happy news on Instagram with photos from her griha pravesh (housewarming), saying she is "welcoming positive vibes, peace, and prosperity into our new home."