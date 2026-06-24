Rani buys her 1st Mumbai home, posts griha pravesh photos
Manisha Rani, known from Bigg Boss OTT two and as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, just bought her very first house in Mumbai.
She shared the happy news on Instagram with photos from her griha pravesh (housewarming), saying she is "welcoming positive vibes, peace, and prosperity into our new home."
Rani's pastel interiors and marble kitchen
Her place blends modern style with traditional touches: think pastel walls, muted interiors, and pops of bright color.
There's a huge balcony overlooking the city skyline and a spacious living room filled with natural light.
The kitchen is sleek with marble-finish countertops and lots of storage.
Manisha also showed off a big dressing room for her fashion collection, decorated the entrance with marigold garlands, wore a green suit for the ceremony, and made a sweet dish as part of classic housewarming rituals.