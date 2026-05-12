Rani Kapur moves Supreme Court alleging Priya Kapur's forced takeover
Rani Kapur has gone to the Supreme Court, saying her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur is trying a "forced takeover" of their family's estate.
This comes while both sides are already in mediation, which started on May 7 and is being overseen by former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud as mediator.
The case will be heard on May 14 by Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan.
Raghuvanshi meeting prompts asset freeze plea
The main issue is a notice from Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited (RIPL), a big player in the estate, calling for a board meeting on May 18.
Rani claims this meeting is just an excuse to shuffle directors and take control of finances during mediation, but RIPL says they're simply following RBI rules.
She's also asked the court to stop any asset transfers until things are settled.