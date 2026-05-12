Rani Kapur moves Supreme Court alleging Priya Kapur's forced takeover Entertainment May 12, 2026

Rani Kapur has gone to the Supreme Court, saying her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur is trying a "forced takeover" of their family's estate.

This comes while both sides are already in mediation, which started on May 7 and is being overseen by former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud as mediator.

The case will be heard on May 14 by Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan.